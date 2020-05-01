Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 25 up and down trains of Pakistan Railways were arriving and departing from Hyderabad to other cities of the country to facilitate the passengers on the different routes.

These trains were sufficient to cater the needs of travelling people and there was no proposal under consideration to increase the number of trains till induction of new coaches in the system, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To a question, he said that presently Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) was only commercially managing 21 railway reservation and information offices over the entire railway network at far-flung areas for facilitation of general public.

He said that all the revenue generated from these offices was deposited in Pakistan Railways account and nothing was outstanding against PRACS on this account.

Pakistan Railways, to reduce expenditure, outsourced the commercial management of various trains through competitive bidding process and commercial management of following trains were acquired by PRACS through such bidding process like Fareed Express, Rohi/Hazara Express, Bolan Mail and Khushal Khan Khattak, he added.

The official said the revenue paid to Pakistan Railways was more than it was earning before outsourcing of these trains. PRACS was a subsidiary company of Pakistan Railways and its 100 percent shares were owned by the Ministry of Railways.

The outsourcing of commercial management was adopted as a mean to compensate for the shortage of commercial staff and to reduce administrative expenditures, etc.

To another question, he said P-Way labor was not being allowed to work on the Khost-Sibi section since January 2018 by FC Balochistan and laying of ballast from 1 to 134 kilometer was also held up due to non-provision of security.

He said the contractor, M/S National Logistics Cell (NLC) had to face difficulties due to the non-availability of the road approach to the site of work and on account of law and order situation.

The official said the track rehabilitation work which was being carried out by division had been suspended due to security reasons and the work would take six months subject to availability of proper protection by law enforcement agencies.

He said in that regard a meeting had been held by the divisional superintendent, Pakistan Railways, Quetta and superintendent railways police, Quetta with chief secretary Balochistan.

The official said the chief secretary assured that the request of Pakistan Railways for provision of sufficient security would be taken in earnest and arrangement through Levies would be made available on sustainable grounds and on the mutually agreed terms between the government of Balochistan and Pakistan Railways.