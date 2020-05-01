Share:

SARGODHA - Police have busted a gang of dacoits and recovered cash, motorcycle, mobile phones, laptop and weapons from the culprits. According to police spokesman, Atta Shaheed Police team under the supervision of SHO Iqrar Abbas have arrested five accused during a raid at Chak No. 54 SB on an information and recovered Rs100,000, two motorcycles, three laptops and two pistols 30 bore from their possession. The arrested accused including gang leader Muhammad Afzal and his accomplices Faisal, Ejaz, Riaz and Zahid. The arrested accused were wanted to police in different cases. The police have launched further investigations against the arrested criminals.