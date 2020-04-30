Share:

Rawalpindi - A 24-year-old female medical graduate died of novel coronavirus in isolation ward of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Doctor RabiaTayyab, resident of Gujar Khan and a fresh medical graduate from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College.

Patient’s death brought the toll to 30 in Rawalpindi district during coronavirus outbreak, they said.

Meanwhile, scores of other COVID-19 positive patients have been brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by district health authorities with the help of Rescue 1122 from different parts of district.

According to details, the district health authorities shifted DrRabiaTayyab from Gujar Khan to HFH on April 27 with visible symptoms of coronavirus.

The doctors took samples of patient and dispatched to National Institute of Health (NIH) for medical examination. The experts of NIH declared her a coronavirus patient, they said. DrRabia died of COVID-19 at 1am on Thursday and her deadbody was moved to her native town Gujar Khan where she was laid to rest after funeral prayer held as per SOPs of government.

A senior doctor of HFH told The Nation that DrRabiaTayyab got infected from coronavirus after she traveled to Faisalabad with her coronavirus positive relative and was brought to HFH on April 27. He said the deceased doctor was also appointed as House Officer in HFH by the government of Punjab and she was due to join her duty today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, scores of coronavirus infected patients were moved to RIU and HFH by Rescue 1122 from different parts of city. District health authorities have detected three COVID-19 patients in a house located at Dhoke Kala Khan and shifted them to RIU for medical treatment. The house was also sealed. The COVID-19 patients included Haji Masood, his wife and son. Similarly, a coronavirus positive patient namely Saqib was also shifted to BBH from Khayaban e Jinnah at Adiala Road.

Two coronavirus positive patients namely Yasir Abbas and Muhammad Raffique were transported to RIU. Likewise, the authorities shifted a lady having travel history of Afghanistan to BBH for medical treatment. The district health authorities have also sealed houses in Khalid Block, Umer Block, and Commercial Hub of Bahria Town.

In Hayyal Village, the lady was moved to RIU after her result of coronavirus came back positive. The district health authorities have also taken samples of family members of infected lady for coronavirus tests. According to details, the health authorities only came into action in Hayyal after a Lady Health Supervisor (LHS) Asia Zulfiqar alerted Medical Officer (MO) Basic Health Unit (BHU) DrYusra about presence of coronavirus positive lady in the area.