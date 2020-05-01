Share:

LAHORE - The World Health Organization (WHO) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will join hands for improving the quality of healthcare service delivery. It was decided at a meeting held here on Thursday, which was chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Shuaib Khan, while WHO Representative Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala led his four-member delegation comprising Dr Jamshed Ahmed, Dr Yahya Gulzar and Kamran Ahmed. PHC directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licencing and Accreditation Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, and Complaints Prof Riaz A. Tasneem were also present. Dr Shuaib also briefed the WHO delegation about various steps taken by the PHC for the diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19 patients.