PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that as many as 10,000 new jobs would be created by provision of gas to Industrial Estate Hayatabad. He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding provision of gas to Industrial Estate Hayatabad here. The meeting was attended by Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines (SNGPL) Saqib Arbab, President Industrial Estate Association (IEA) Peshawar Zarak Khattak and other concerned officials. Finance minister said that process of laying gas pipeline for industrial estate was Rs.180 million project that would be completed by end of January 2019. To facilitate private sector for creating employment opportunities, he said, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had already approved the project as part of PTI’s 100 Days Agenda.

On the occasion, President of the industrial estate thanked Minister for fulfilling his promise to cater the needs of industries for increased employment opportunities and supporting economic development in the province.

He apprised the minister that there were 22 Industries which can provide employment opportunities to over 10,000 skilled labourers. He said the association would also contribute to the society by facilitating Rescue 1122 and would also plant sapling worth Rs.2 million outside Industrial Estate and saplings worth Rs.1 million inside the industrial area.