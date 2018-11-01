Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Saleemi has transferred and posted three superintendents of police in the city, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Dr Sardar Ghias Gull (PSP/BS-18) has been appointed as SSP Investigation, Rawalpindi, against an existing vacancy, he said.

He added that the Inspector General Police has also transferred and posted Ahsan Saifullah (PSP/BS-18) as the Additional Superintendent Police Saddar Circle, Rawalpindi. While, Dr Ali Raza, the Additional Superintendent Police Saddar, was transferred and posted as Additional SSP (Operations) Lahore. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the office of Inspector General Police Amjad Saleemi, he said.