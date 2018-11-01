Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Aqeel Khan moved to the semifinals of the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2018 as he brushed aside Yousaf Khan in straight sets in the quarterfinal played at POF Tennis Courts Wah on Wednesday.

Aqeel started the first quarterfinal on a whirlwind fashion, as he broke the fifth game of Yousaf to take the first set 6-3 in 32 minutes. Aqeel simply outclassed Yousaf in the second set, where he was toying with the lad and never allowed him to score even a single point and won it 6-0 in 20 minutes.

In other quarterfinals, Muzammil Murtaza beat elder brother Mudassar Murtaza 6-4 and 6-3, M Shoaib beat Gibran Ul Haq 6-3, 6-4, Abid Ali Akbar beat M Abid, who recently routed top seed Aqeel Khan in Pakistan Open Tennis Championship in Lahore to win the title, by 6-4 and 6-0 to make Aqeel’s way clear for another national title of his career.

In men’s doubles quarterfinals, M Abid/Waqas Malak beat Saqib Hayat/Nauman Aftab 6-0, 7-5, Muzammil/Mudassar Murtaza beat M Shoaib/Huzaifa A Rehman 6-1, 6-4, Heera Ashiq/Malik A Rehman beat Amjad Ishaq/Major Mazhar 6-2, 6-3, Aqeel Khan/Abid Ali Akbar beat Yousaf Khalil/Asadullah 6-4, 6-3.

In boys U-18 quarterfinals, Huzaifa A Rehman beat M Shoaib 6-4, 6-4, Nauman Aftab beat Parbat Kumar 6-0, 1-0 retd, Ahmad Asjad beat Hassam Khan 7-5, 6-3, Saqib Hayat beat Aqib Hayat 6-4, 7-5. In boys U-14 quarterfinals, Sami Zeb beat M Talha Khan 4-2, 2-4, 4-0, Uzair Khan beat Ahmed Nael 1-4, 4-2, 4-1, Hasheesh Kumar beat M Huzaifa Khan 4-0, 4-2, Hamid Israr beat Kashan Umar 4-0,4-2.

In boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hamza Roman w/o, Abdul Basit M Haziq beat Hammad Shah 4-1, 4-2, Taimur Khan beat Zainab Ali 5-4(5), 4-2 and Jamal Shah beat Esa Zubair 4-2, 4-0.