LAHORE - The 55th National Men’s and 16th National Women’s (Open) Swimming Championship (50 M) will be held from November 2 here at the Punjab International Swimming Pool Complex. The three-day premier activities are being held under the auspices of the Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) and Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association (PWSA). “All the affiliated PSF units including Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Army, Navy, PAF, Wapda and HEC will participate in the event,” said PSF spokesman here Wednesday. He said a total of 40 events (20 for male, 19 for female and one mix) will be held, where Army will defend the title. He said the competition will also serve as open trials for selecting the teams for the upcoming international competitions to be held next year.–Staff Reporter