Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of activists of different religious parties including Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA), charged with outrage, took to streets to lodge protest against Supreme Court's verdict acquitting a Christian of all charges in a famous blasphemy case and ordering her immediate release. Hundreds of outraged activists of TLYRA, Sunni Tehreek and Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, armed with hockey sticks, wooden sticks, iron rods, stones and bricks blocked all entry and exit points of Sialkot district by eructing hurdles on main inter-city roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur tehsils and set tyres on fire.

They also kept traffic blocked on main Sialkot-Daska-Gujranwala Road, Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, Sialkot-Pasrur-Natowal Road, Sialkot-Head Marala by placing different hurdles. They also staged sit-ins and lodged protest against SC verdict in favour of accused Asia Maseeh. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on all main inter-city roads in Sialkot, Daska, Samabrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas due to the protests.

Activists of JAS, TLYRA, ST and even Jamaat-e-Islami also took out rallies in different parts of the district. They chanted anti-government and anti-judiciary slogans. They demanded withdrawal of SC verdict and pledged to sacrifice their lives for Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAWW). Traffic on all main and Inter-city roads remained blocked for the whole Wednesday in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial,Pasrur and surrounding areas. Due to which general public, especially students belonging to various schools and colleges suffered great ordeal. On the other hand, police appeared unable to take any legal action against the protesters despite the imposition of section PPC 144. However, the police remained "alert" at the troubled spots.