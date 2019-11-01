Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday visited NAB Sukkur Bureau and reviewed the performance of the office.

Director General NAB, Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig briefed the chairman about the performance of Sukkur bureau. Baig said that NAB Sukkur Bureau has played very important role in enhancing the overall performance of NAB. He said that NAB Sukkur has received 25,431 complaints. Out of which 618 complaints were authorised as complaint verification, 345 inquires and 106 investigations. NAB Sukkur has arrested 203 corruption suspects and filed 102 corruption references in accountability court of Sukkur.

He said that NAB Sukkur has established 800 character building societies in universities/colleges. The Chairman NAB said that Sukkur office has handed over Rs 10 billion to Sindh government through senior member of Sindh Revenue Board. He said that the Sukkur office has recovered Rs 7.4 million outstanding of Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) from electricity defaulters and handed over to SEPCO. The chairman NAB ordered conducting inquiry of the budget of the health department, Sindh. He ordered conducting of inquiry of corruption in the alleged purchase of life saving drugs, rabies vaccine and ascertain reasons of not spending health budget, non availability of rabies vaccine despite allocations.