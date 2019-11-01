Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Traders shut down their shops here to mourn the deaths of dozens of passengers of the city in Tezgam train accident near Liaquatpur railway station in Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.

Reports say that hundreds of people from the city boarded Tezgam Express a day ago to attend the three-day religious congregation at Raiwind near Lahore. However, when their train reached near Liaquatpur railway station, it caught fire, resulting in the deaths of scores of people and injuries to several others.

As soon as the news of the accident spread, tents were erected outside the houses of victims in different areas of the city where hundreds of people gathered to express their grief and sorrow over the incident.

Local office-bearers of different political parties and social organisations went to the houses of victims to condole with their families.

People recited Quran and offered Fateha at MQM-P district office for the salvation of the souls of those who lost their lives in the train mishap. Party workers and office-bearers, including Abdul Ahad, Muhammad Ali Shah and Khushi Muhammad participated in the prayers.

The bodies of those who perished in the accident are expected to arrive here on Friday morning for burial.