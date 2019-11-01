Share:

LAHORE - Condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has started improving with gradual increase in platelets count.

The ex-PM under treatment at Services Hospital for the last 10 days recorded considerable increase in platelets count on Thursday, though use of steroids raised the blood sugar level.

Special Medical Board headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayyaz examined Nawaz Sharif, evaluated existing reports and took fresh samples for further investigation.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Chief Executive Prof Saqib Shafi and Prof Zubair Akram also examined Nawaz’s health condition. The Board confirmed increase in platelets count to 51,000 and that too due to functioning of bone marrow. For maintaining accuracy in platelets count, the Board is carrying out test of one sample from three different laboratories.

The Board also consulted hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi on telephone, apprised him about increase in platelets count and future treatment plan. Though ECG report showed normal functioning of heart, the real concern is fluctuation in sugar level that caused the doctors to revise medication.

Blood sugar of Nawaz Sharif before breakfast was 200. The Board decided to conduct PET Scan of the ex-PM from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on normalisation of sugar level. As per the Board, steroids would be administered to further boost the platelets count.

Doctors expected natural increase in the platelets count on day to day basis.

As bone marrow is functioning, the platelets count is expected to increase by 5,000 to 6,000 every day, the doctors stated.

Though health condition of Nawaz Sharif is better and improving further, the doctors stated that he would not be discharged from the hospital till complete recovery.