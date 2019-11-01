Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has felicitated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the Independence Day.

Addressing a parade in connection with independence of Gilgit-Baltistan, the premier said that the GB people had bravely defeated Dogra rule in 1947. Implementation of justice will bring Almighty’s blessings and make Pakistan an example for others, he asserted.

He said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government has stripped occupied Kashmir of its human rights.

We claim that there is no God but Allah and we only bow down and prostrate to Him due to our firm faith, he added.

The PM said that Pakistan is a special gift from Allah to its people and that it was the first country which was carved out in the name of Islam. Implementation of justice will bring Almighty’s blessing and make Pakistan an example for others, he asserted.

Talking about the sufferings of the Kashmiri people, the premier said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government has stripped occupied valley of its human rights by continuing curfew and millions of people have been confined to their homes by nine hundred thousand Indian troops.

India will see the spirit and more resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom once it lifts the curfew in the valley, he predicted.

The PM said he is the ambassador and spokesperson of the Kashmiri people and will plead their case at every fora.

Alluding to the immense beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, Imran Khan expressed his confidence that now more tourists will be visiting the region which will bring prosperity and ensure a brighter future for its people.