ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah yesterday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and regional security situation. Qureshi said Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Malaysia.

The foreign minister apprised his Malaysian counterpart about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir He said India hasd imposed the worst kind of curfew in occupied Kashmir since 5th of August.

He said the people of Kashmir are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim Ummah to get them freed from the Indian oppression. Qureshi thanked the Malaysian counterpart for endorsing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute. Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue the process of consultations on regional peace and stability.