KARACHI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq expressing profound grief on the loss of precious lives in the terrible Tezgam train tragedy has demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to take sou-moto action over the incident which occurred near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

Talking to journalists at Idara Noor-e-Haq Karachi along with Justice (rtd) Wajihuddin Ahmed who called on JI chief to discuss prevailing political situation, Senator Siraj said it was responsibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the government position on the Tezgam inferno considering his (Imran Khan) old stance on similar incidents happened during the tenure of the former government. He asked the railways minister to take the responsibility of the incident which took lives of more than 75 innocent people.

The JI chief said the government had turned Islamabad into a city of containers, disrupting badly the daily routine lives of millions of people. The issue of Kashmir was buried due to the petty politics of the government and opposition parties. He said the government was fully responsible to bring irreparable loss to Kashmir cause which was matter of life and death for the country.

He said the nation was expecting from the government that a roadmap will be announced for libration of Kashmir from India on December 27. But, he added, it seemed the rulers only believed on lip service on Kashmir. He said 88 days passed in curfew and people in the Indian held region were starving to death.

Sirajul Haq regretted the rulers had so for not taken into confidence the political leadership on this crucial issue. He warned government against Indian future designs, saying if New Delhi aggression was not stopped in Sri Nagar, the Modi government’s next target could be Muzaffarabad.

To a question, he replied that poor and middle class were the only victims of the financial policies of the government.

To another question, the JI chief said opposition had every right to protest against the government policies and reminded the prime minister his promise to provide containers and food to those who would come to Islamabad for agitation.

Siraj said the JI was the only party which held rallies and marches to create awareness on Kashmir cause across the country since the day India abrogated the special autonomy of the held region.

Justice Wajihuddin said Pakistan should extend every possible support to the Kashmir cause. He said he supported fully the stance of the JI on Kashmir. He expressed concern over silence of international community over the human rights abuses in the IHK. He said he had long been an admirer of JI chief Sirajul Haq.