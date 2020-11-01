Share:

ISLAMABAD - The forerunner of the Pakistani entertainment industry, 7th Sky Entertainment, led by producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is bringing another exciting project for the viewers, titled ‘Fitrat’. The new drama will go on-air on Geo Entertainment from 2nd November. The story of ‘Fitrat’ revolves around a young girl Fariha, who hails from a lower-middle-class family and aspires to achieve her dreams and goals by taking shortcuts. Unlike Fariha, her siblings Haris and Rafiya believe in hard work and honesty. In pursuit of these dreams, she marries Arbaz, who comes from a wealthy background. However, things roll over when Arbaz’s elder brother Shahbaz turns out to be Fariha’s first love. ‘Fitrat’ will depict how bad intentions and shortcuts might lead you to dreadful consequences. Directed by Asad Jabal of MeraRabWaris fame, Fitrat supports an ensemble cast including Saboor Ali, Ali Abbas, Mirza Zain Baig, ZubabRana, Sabiha Hashmi, Seemi Pasha, Saif-E-Hassan, FazilaQazi, Farhan Ali Agha, Adila Khan, Aisha Gul, Kamran Jilani and MariyamNafees. The new drama is yet another addition to their list of currently on-air critically acclaimed dramas like Raaz-e-Ulfat, BandhayEk Dour Se, and Uraan.