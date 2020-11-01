Share:

HYDERABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced on Saturday the result of Higher Secondary Certificate Part II, declaring 51,365 candidates out of 51,569 pass.

According to the result gazette, some 31,585 students including 15,313 male and 16,272 female were registered for the exam in Pre-Medical group, 18,788 including 2,178 female and 16,610 male in Pre-Engineering and 1,196 including 780 male and 416 female in the Science General Group.

The BISE declared 31,483 students in the Pre-Medical group, 18,691 in Pre-Engineering and 1,191 in the Science General Group Pass, while the results of 102, 97 and 5 candidates, respectively, were withheld.

The BISE declared 99 percent to 100 percent students pass in the 3 groups without conducting the written exams and viva voce due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the Pre-Medical group some 1,765 students secured A-1 grade, 2,604 A grade, 6,199 B grade, 7,581 C grade and 11,109 D grade, while in the Pre-Engineering group 994 students received A-1 grade, 690 A grade, 3,339 B grade, 4,650 C grade and 6,781 D grade. Only a single student was able to obtain an A-1 grade in the Science General Group in which another 57 students were given A grade, 118 B grade, 243 C grade, 547 D grade. The female students clinched the top 3 positions in all the 3 groups.

Female students clinch top 3 positions in all three groups

In the Pre-Medical group, Sanjana Kumari, daughter of Suresh Kumar and a student of Government Girls Degree College, Tando Muhammad Khan district, clinched the top position, scoring 968 marks out of 1,100 and 88 percentage.

Sunaina Bhimani, daughter of Shyam Sundar and a student of County Girls College Hyderabad and Varsha Kumari, daughter of Ramchand and a student of Country Girls College Hyderabad, secured the second and third positions with 964 marks (88%) and 956 marks (87%), respectively.

The Pre-Engineering group’s Aalimah Ahmed, daughter of Ahmed Ali and a student College of Excellence for Girls Latifabad, Hyderabad topped in the group with 954 marks (87%).

Similarly, Laiba Akhtar, daughter of Akhtar Ali and a student of Superior College of Science Hyderabad, and Amna, daughter of Nadeem and a student of College of Excellence for Girls Latifabad, Hyderabad, got the second position with 952 marks (87%). The third position was secured by a student of Public School Hyderabad, Yasha Azmat Khan, daughter of Azmat Zamir Khan, with 934 marks and 85 percentage. In the Science General Group Kashaf, a student of Hayat Girls College, Hyderabad, Mehak Naz, a student of College of Excellence for Girls Latifabad and Mariyam, a student of Hayat Girls College, Hyderabad, secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.