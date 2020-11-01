Share:

Attock - As elsewhere in the country, Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi was also celebrated with great religious fervour and enthusiasm in Attock.

The whole city was decorated with buntings and flags bearing the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). On the occasion, special lighting was carried out on government and private buildings.

Torch bearer procession was also taken out. A special ceremony in this context organised by Markazi Seerat Committee Attock was held where MNA Tahir Sadiq, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and DC Ali Anan Qamar were the chief guests.

Police provided foolproof security by deploying 1,095 police officers and subordinate staff.