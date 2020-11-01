Share:

LAHORE - The nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Friday with religious zeal and fervour amidst elaborate security arrangements.

The believers held festivities and celebrations paying homage to the Last Messenger (PBUH)

of The Almighty Allah who brought the last divine religion –Islam and last divine book,Holy Quran- to the mankind.

This year, the day was observed as Namoos-e-Risalat day on the appeal of various religious leaders across the country to counter the blasphemy committed by French President Emmanuel Macron against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as widespread protest meetings and rallies were held in cities and towns where the speakers demanded the government to sever ties with France and expel its Ambassador.

On the appeals of noted scholars, prayer leaders highlighted the Muslim enmity in the secular Europe whose leaders were undermining the very pillars of freedom and equality on which the entire secular system stood.

Religious organisations striving to counter western blasphemy attempts and conspiracy to amend Blasphemy Laws, held special meetings where scholars asked the believers to devote extra efforts to highlight the glorious Seerat of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in order to expose the western hatred of Islam and the conspiracies.

The rallies and protests were held by Tehrik Hurmat-e-Rasool (THR), Sunni Tehrik, Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah, Tahaffuz Namood Risalat Mahaz (TNRM), Dawat Islami, JUI-F, JUP and other religious parties and organizations. President of JUI-F and PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the Mian Mir Shrine to offer Fateha and observe the Mehfil-e-Samaa.

He also held meeting with custodian of shrine Pir Haroon Gilani and exchange views over the display of Islamophobia by France and other European countries.

Besides, a number of gatherings for Naat Khawani, Qirat, Qawwali and Naatia Mushaira were held across the country.

Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the life and the life after death.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered for the security, solidarity and prosperity of the country in particular and Muslim ummah in general. It was a public holiday and all business centers and offices were closed.

Newspapers brought out special editions while electronic media aired special programmes to highlight the importance of the occasion. Mosques and all important government and private buildings were tastefully decorated with illuminations.

Groups of volunteers and market committees decorated their own markets/mohallas/houses and surroundings with illuminations, colored flower ropes, buntings, chandeliers and ribbons and many organizations also held competitions among people for best decorated mohallah and street.

In Lahore, the celebrations the central Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession under the aegis of Markazi Milad Committee was taken out from Railway station in the afternoon which passed through its traditional route via Australia Chowk, Branderth Road, Railway Road, Chowk Dalgran, Gwalmandi, Mayo Hospital, Anarkali, Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, and culminated at Data Darbar.

Besides, many other processions were taken out in different parts of the city. The government suspended the cell phone services in certain sensitive areas to ward off terror fears.

Prior to the procession a grand meeting was held which was addressed by prominent figures from all walks of life.

The meeting was inaugurated by PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry, and committee President Malik Pervaiz Rabbani, while Pir Khalid Sultan presided over the proceedings.

The leaders hoisted national flag on the occasion while Advisor to AJK Prime Minister Ghulam Muhiuddin Diwan, Khaksar Tehrik President Dr Sabiha Mashriqi, Sikh leader Sardar Bishen Singh, Hindu leader Pandit Bhagat Lal and Bishop Rocky , CM complaint Cell Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi, renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi former judges of Lahore High Court and elite of the town were also present.

The participants of the ceremony were sprinkled with rose water and flower petals by an aeroplane besides sabeels of water and juices were set up along its route to facilitate the participants.

Group of Naat Khawans rendered Naats while volunteers set free thousands of pigeons and balloons in the air which presented a delightful sight.

Thousands of police, special forces and Rangers personnel were deployed at sensitive areas.

Children and youth erected the clay replica of desert and mountains of the Arab peninsula where the divine message was first dawned on the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Besides the central procession several other small processions were also taken out in the city to mark the occasion which merged into the central procession.

A rally was taken out by Tehrik Bedari ummat from Jamia Urwatul Wusqa led by its chief Jawwad Naqvi and marched upto Chungi Amar Sadhu.

A two day international Seerat Conference was held at Badshahi Masjid chaired by chief Khateeb Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad and addressed by various noted religious scholars who stressed the need for promoting the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for eradicating the myriad of social evils prevailing in the society and to solve the problems faced by humanity.

This year, the day was observed as Namoos-e-Risalat day on the appeal of various religious leaders across the country to counter the blasphemy committed by French President Emmanuel Macron against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as widespread protest meetings and rallies were held in cities and towns where the speakers demanded the government to sever ties with France and expel its Ambassador. On the appeals of noted scholars, prayer leaders highlighted the Muslim enmity in the secular Europe whose leaders were undermining the very pillars of freedom and equality on which the entire secular system stood. Religious organisations striving to counter western blasphemy attempts and conspiracy to amend Blasphemy Laws, held special meetings where scholars asked the believers to devote extra efforts to highlight the glorious Seerat of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in order to expose the western hatred of Islam and the conspiracies. The rallies and protests were held by Tehrik Hurmat-e-Rasool (THR), Sunni Tehrik, Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah, Tahaffuz Namood Risalat Mahaz (TNRM), Dawat Islami, JUI-F, JUP and other religious parties and organizations. President of JUI-F and PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the Mian Mir Shrine to offer Fateha and observe the Mehfil-e-Samaa. He also held meeting with custodian of shrine Pir Haroon Gilani and exchange views over the display of Islamophobia by France and other European countries. Besides, a number of gatherings for Naat Khawani, Qirat, Qawwali and Naatia Mushaira were held across the country. Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the life and the life after death.