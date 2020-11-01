PESHAWAR - Traffic police have removed substandard gas cylinders from 30 vehicles during the last two days, an official said on Saturday.
Peshawar’s Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told The Nation that during the campaign, they are especially focussing on school vans to save children and also public transport, as substandard gas cylinders can explode anytime, thus causing both human and material losses.
In addition, the Traffic Police have started a Twitter and WhatsApp service to inform people about traffic situation on main arteries in the provincial capital.
“Using a mobile phone, one can simply text “pt” on the number 8583 to know about the situation regarding traffic flow on the roads in Peshawar. Thus they can avoid a road that is jammed and take an alternate route where traffic flow is smooth,” he added.
The traffic police authorities monitor the road situations through Google satellite. The alter service is also active on Twitter where updates on roads’ traffic flow are shared every 10 minutes.