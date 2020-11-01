Share:

PESHAWAR - Traffic police have removed substandard gas cylin­ders from 30 vehicles during the last two days, an of­ficial said on Saturday.

Peshawar’s Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Mar­wat told The Nation that during the campaign, they are especially focussing on school vans to save chil­dren and also public transport, as substandard gas cylinders can explode anytime, thus causing both hu­man and material losses.

In addition, the Traffic Police have started a Twitter and WhatsApp service to inform people about traf­fic situation on main arteries in the provincial capital.

“Using a mobile phone, one can simply text “pt” on the number 8583 to know about the situation re­garding traffic flow on the roads in Peshawar. Thus they can avoid a road that is jammed and take an al­ternate route where traffic flow is smooth,” he added.

The traffic police authorities monitor the road sit­uations through Google satellite. The alter service is also active on Twitter where updates on roads’ traffic flow are shared every 10 minutes.