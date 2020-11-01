Share:

Rawalpindi - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and Chairman Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Saturday said the city would be made beautiful under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Nasir Mirza.

Vice president and other members of the Chamber were present on the occasion. The chairman PHA issued instructions to expedite process of beautifying the city, uplifting of all highways and adopt uniform policy of billboards in collaboration with the traders during the meeting. The RCCI and PHA showed their commitment that they would jointly re-launch the Glorious Rawalpindi project, which got slowed down due to coronavirus. Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Murtaza assured his full support to make the Glorious Rawalpindi project a success.