GILGIT - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people of Gilgit Baltistan will defeat the puppet party in the elections 2020 and will also send the puppet government in Pakistan packing in January 2021.

This was said by the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a cor­ner meeting in Gahkoch, Ghizar, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

Former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Karim Khawaja, Pir Syed Jalal Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Dr. Aleem Arshad were also present in the corner meeting.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to Shaheed Lalak Jan Nishan-e-Haider and other 31 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the na­tion.

He said that only PPP has served the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended the FCR from GB and provided subsidies for the people of GB on food items, petrol and clothes.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced de­mocracy and elections in GB and provided healthcare through Lady Health Workers. President

Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to GB, gave first Gov­ernor and the Chief Minister and now anything left for the people of GB will be fulfilled by the PPP.

The PPP will provide the people of GB their own province, right to rule and property and right to choose the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said.

Chairman PPP said that these demands of right to rule and property, separate province and right to chose the Prime Minister of Pakistan was included in the party manifesto for election 2018 in Pakistan.

The demand for increased funds for GB was also there in the same manifesto, he added.

He said that the people dealing with national secu­rity have also come on the same page as PPP, Jiyalas and the people of GB.

Now the puppets are also siding with us on these demands, he said.

He said that when everything in GB was given by the PPP then the right to having their own province and other rights will also be given by the PPP. He said that the cabinet of Imran Khan’s government had rejected the demand of separate province and filed a review petition against this demand in the Supreme court.

He demanded withdrawal of the review petition.