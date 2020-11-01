Share:

GILGIT - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people of Gilgit Baltistan will defeat the puppet party in the elections 2020 and will also send the puppet government in Pakistan packing in January 2021.

This was said by the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a corner meeting in Gahkoch, Ghizar, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

Former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Karim Khawaja, Pir Syed Jalal Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Dr. Aleem Arshad were also present in the corner meeting.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to Shaheed Lalak Jan Nishan-e-Haider and other 31 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He said that only PPP has served the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended the FCR from GB and provided subsidies for the people of GB on food items, petrol and clothes.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy and elections in GB and provided healthcare through Lady Health Workers. President

Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to GB, gave first Governor and the Chief Minister and now anything left for the people of GB will be fulfilled by the PPP.

The PPP will provide the people of GB their own province, right to rule and property and right to choose the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said.

Chairman PPP said that these demands of right to rule and property, separate province and right to chose the Prime Minister of Pakistan was included in the party manifesto for election 2018 in Pakistan.

The demand for increased funds for GB was also there in the same manifesto, he added. He said that the people dealing with national security have also come on the same page as PPP, Jiyalas and the people of GB.

Now the puppets are also siding with us on these demands, he said.

He said that when everything in GB was given by the PPP then the right to having their own province and other rights will also be given by the PPP. He said that the cabinet of Imran Khan’s government had rejected the demand of separate province and filed a review petition against this demand in the Supreme court.

He demanded withdrawal of the review petition.

He said that Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan in just over 2 years and his changed meant destruction.

“Today people from every section of the society are protesting against Imran Khan and his policies. Imran Khan brought poverty, hunger, price hike and unemployment to Pakistan. In contrast the people of Pakistan had a slogan “Benazir aaye gi, rozgar laye gi” because PPP always brings prosperity to the people,”he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP during its government 2008-13 had increased salaries of government employees up to 150 per cent, salaries of army personnel up to 175 per cent and pensions up to 100 per cent. Last year federal government and provincial government did not increase salaries and pension but only Sindh government increased salaries and pensions, he said.

“The PPP gives subsidies to poor whereas Imran Khan introduced amnesty for rich cronies. Now Imran Khan wants to hand over tourism to his friends but we will not let them do it because we think that people of GB deserve tourism department. Imran Khan has made Radio Pakistan’s employees unemployed,” he added.

Chairman PPP said that a federal Minister has arrived in GB and some other person is also coming to GB and the people of GB should ask them that what they did for the people of GB so far.

These government functionaries have come here to buy votes but they do not know that the people of GB are people of honour and are not for sale, he added.

He asked people to come out and vote on November 15 as that day is not only a voting day but will decide the future of GB.

That day is to get your own province, your share in NFC and your right to rule and own property, he stated.

He asked people of Ghizar to win all three seats from Ghizar for PPP.

He asked people of Gahkoch to vote for Dr. Ali Muhammad on November 15.