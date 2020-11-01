Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Gilgit today [Sunday] to attend the main ceremony of 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He will address the Independence Day parade gathering.

It was on this day (November 1) in 1947, when people of Gilgit Baltistan led by Gilgit Scouts stood against Dogra Governor and announced liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan from Dogra rule and hoisted national flag of Pakistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also visit Astore National Park as well as Diamer Bhasha Dam site to review the ongoing construction work.