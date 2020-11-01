Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apparently inspired by the recognition of the “Tiger Force” raised by the ruling Pa­kistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to launch it young workers in the political field under the banner of “Sher Jawan” move­ment, from Sunday (today).

Party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to twitter on Saturday to an­nounce the decision. In a series of tweets, she invited the party youth to join the movement.

“Today, you have to join the political field for the democracy as enshrined in the prin­ciples of Quaid-e-Azam, supremacy of the constitution and for ‘Vote ko Izat do’”, she said in a tweet.

She asked the party’s young workers to join the movement so as to change destiny of the country and take the decisions con­cerning the country in their own hands. “Sher jawan, mulk ki aan, qaum ki shaan,” the tweet read further.

Addressing the youth directly, Maryam further said that the movement belongs to them, as they are the future and voice of the nation. “Yesterday, your elders were part of the freedom movement under the leader­ship of Quaid-e-Azam,” she said further.

Another tweet said, “Students were Quaid’s frontline force at the time of Independence. Once again Pak beckons you. Time has come to restore Quaid’s Pak. It is also a fight for your future. Join hands with Nawaz Sharif in this final battle of ‘Vote ko izat do’. Launching PMLN Sher Jawan tomorrow IA.”

PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched “Tiger Force” to com­bat Coronavirus economic woes in May this year. The prime purpose before the youth organized under the banner of “Tiger Force” then was to volunteer themselves for deliv­ery of food to the quarantined neighbour­hoods. The force volunteered uninterrupt­ed food supplies to fully quarantined areas, distributing aid to the impoverished and conducting widespread hygiene and health awareness campaigns. However, now the force has taken a leading role in the field ac­tivities let it be price-checking, implemen­tation on the Covid-related SOPs, etc.

The opposition parties have had been critical of the “Tiger Force”, saying that it is more of a political entity than social one. However, the movement the PML-N is going to launch today seems to be an attempt to undermine the PTI’s “Tiger Force”.