LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders are incomprehensible and totally against the national interest. These statements are a reflection of the stance of the enemy of the country. The Pakistanis reject such an obnoxious statement in toto. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders have crossed the all limits of enmity with the nation. Buzdar while reacting to Ayaz Sadiq’s controversial statement, said that the entire nation is proud of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. The Pakistan Army has come upto the expectations of the nation in every curtail times.

Our Armed Forces are our pride and glory of the nation, whereas, 22 crore people stand beside the Armed Forces. He made it clear that the agenda of the enemy would not be allowed in Pakistan. He said that making national institutions controversial on the instructions of foreign masters are tantamount to harming the national interest.

Buzdar said that we strongly condemned the nefarious intentions aimed at weakening the foundations of the country. He said that there is no room for anti-national narrative in Pakistan.

He said that the nation is aware of the intentions of the elements who were promoting such vile narrative. The government will not allow to compromise the national security with the support of the nation, he concluded.