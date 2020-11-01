Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for La­bour Shaukat Yousafzai has once again offered the Opposition’s Pakistan Dem­ocratic Movement (PDM) an opportu­nity to hold talks on all issues except accountability matters, and urged the PDM to postpone the Peshawar rally in the larger public interest.

The statement came after his one-on-one meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister House here yesterday.

“Peshawar has witnessed a tragic ter­rorism incident in which innocent chil­dren of a madrassa were targeted.

The PDM should reconsider their Pe­shawar rally in view of the potential threat of terrorism. The provincial gov­ernment will not impose any ban on rallies and processions. On the contra­ry, all the rallies and processions of the opposition would be given full security. The PDM should not play with the lives of the people to save the corruption of some leaders”, Shaukat Yousafzai.

The Pakistan Army and Police have made huge sacrifices to eradicate ter­rorism. However, speeches are being made at the PDM rallies against Pak Army which is reprehensible and is making India happy.

This is providing an opportunity to the enemy to propagandize against Pa­kistan, added the minister.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the na­tion stands with its security agencies in the fight against terrorism. He said that the opposition has no agenda of public interest. If they have an agenda on pub­lic issues, the government is ready to negotiate with them. The aim of PDM is to save corruption, added the Minister.

The provincial minister said that all the indicators of economic recovery were moving in the right direction.