ISLAMABAD - Iraqi ministry on Sunday announced that an Iraqi sea transportation company has transported 46 passengers to Khorramshahr. According to In its statement, Iraqi Transport Minister Kadhim Finjan said that Iraq is ready to launch and resume sea transportation inside and outside the country. Meanwhile, head of Iraq public sea transportation company Abdol Karim al-Jaberi said that the company is equipped with advanced boats which are capable of taking long and short distance trips.