LAHORE – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) beat Wapda 1-0 in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match played at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. PAF made a flying start and made some good moves but those were handled well by the Wapda defenders. In the second half, Mansoor Khan provided lead in the 53th minute, which remained intact till the end and PAF emerged as winners. The second match between Afghan FC and K-Electric ended in 2-2 draw. Afghan FC and K-Electric fought well but the first half ended goalless. Afghan FC struck two back-to-back goals through Abdul Raheem in 47th and 55th minutes in the second half. K-Electric bounced back well to first make it 2-1 in the 84th minute through Rasool and then slammed an equalizer through through Dawood Khan to draw the blood at 2-2.–Staff Reporter