Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

According to details, the meeting between the two leaders will take place at 2pm at Shehbaz's residence.

Bilawal and Shehbaz are expected to discuss the political situation in the country along with the opposition’s march against the government.

A day earlier, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had urged Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to postpone the Azadi March to Islamabad to November citing time required for preparation.

Speaking to the media, Iqbal said Fazl came with eight months' worth of preparation but that more time was required to mobilise Pakistan's former ruling party.

Noting that the PML-N had already promised to support the Azadi March earlier, the party leader noted that in order to have the party workers come out in full force, it was necessary for the Azadi March to be deferred to November.

Iqbal requested that an All Parties Conference (APC) be called to set the action plan for the JUI March — or the Azadi March. The PML-N would reach out to Fazl and his party in this regard, he added.