Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Tuesday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing politics on human rights bills.

Speaking on a point of order, she said that unfortunately Bilawal as chairman of the committee on human rights was creating obstacles in legislation on human rights bills. She said, "We know how to run the House".

The Federal Minister said it was wrong to say that members of treasury benches had no right as private members to move a bill.

She said on a private members day, it was not only the prerogative of the opposition members to move a bill.