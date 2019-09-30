Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by one month due to filing of less number of returns in September 30.

As many as 380,000 people have filed their income tax returns by September 30 this year as compared to 408,000 people filed returns in the same period of last year, according to the officials of the FBR. The FBR has extended the deadline to give people an opportunity to become tax filers. “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2019 as under. The individuals and Associations of Persons who were required to file their Income Tax Returns/Statements of final taxation for the Tax Year 2019 which were due on 30 September 2019 but failed to tile their Income Tax Returns/Statements are hereby allowed to file their returns/statements by 31st October, 2019.

Meanwhile, the FBR said that its helpline is facilitating taxpayers. FBR’s Helpline is a free, fast & reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public. FBR’s Helpline not only educates the public but also provides them a forum through which the public can put forward their queries and seek resolution to most of their issues via phone, email or website. Helpline team has been at the forefront in resolving issues that come up from time to time such as payment of Surcharge for ATL, guidance for newly launched Online Sales Tax Registration application, guidance for newly launched Biannual Income Tax Withholding Statement, guidance for ST Returns launched for the new financial year. The Helpline is providing services to the public in two shifts but provided 24/7 facilitation during the Asset Declaration Scheme. Furthermore, the Helpline representatives are providing all possible support to the Taxpayers in ensuring that they are easily able to navigate various Transactional portals such as Income Tax portal (Iris) etc.

FBR Helpline utilizes international standard Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System, which ensures availability of three (3) tier support lines ensuring that FBR Helpline promptly resolves Taxpayer issues. Taxpayers are provided a case number for each complaint lodged and resolution of the case is ensured within 24 hours of the complaint lodged. Cases of complex nature which require legal and technological modification in the system are resolved within 3 days of the lodged complaint. The success of FBR Helpline can be gauged from the fact that number of tax return filers increased to 2.6 million from 1.9 million in one year which is expected to be increased to 5 million in next two years.Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is committed towards bringing about a Service Oriented Culture – geared towards resolving challenges faced by investors and taxpayers, helping to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

FBR understands its responsibilities as a Partner in Progress - where its sole responsibility isn’t just to collect taxes but also ensure that it provides the very best service; ushering in a tax compliant culture while providing the necessary tools for economic growth. Nothing epitomizes FBR’s commitment towards a Service Oriented Culture like FBR’s Helpline.

FBR Helpline can be reached through phone (051-111-772-772) and email (helpline@fbr.gov.pk), plus complaints can also be lodged through the website (www.fbr.gov.pk).