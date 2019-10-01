Share:

SIALKOT - Two dengue cases were detected in Daska here and patients are being treated at the Isolation Ward established at Daska THQ Civil Hospital.

Dr Talat Mehmood, Dengue Focal Person Daska THQ Civil Hospital, informed that two the confirmed dengue patients - Ali Raza and Bilal, labourers by profession, belong to Daska tehsil. They, however, contracted dengue virus while working at their workplaces in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the third dengue patient has been discharged after his complete anti-dengue treatment at Daska Civil Hospital, saying that free of cost anti-dengue treatment is being provided to all dengue patients at Daska THQ Hospital. Dr Talat Mehmood informed said that a total of eight suspected dengue patients have been brought to Daska Civil Hospital to-date during the past 13 days. He informed that first suspect dengue patient was brought hospital on September 18,2019.

Meanwhile, Daska Civil Hospital MS Dr Asif Mehmood Mughal advised the public to ensure their complete anti-dengue tests, especially those who have recently visited the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.