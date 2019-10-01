Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday took up petitions seeking an end to the stay order for recovery of bank loans. The hearing will continue today. On Monday, the attorney general for Pakistan told the court that the World Bank was monitoring this case as it involved finances. The court asked the AGP why the federation was not pursuing the case. The AGP said that the federation was presenting its case but the lawyers of defaulters were not doing so on the pretext of the stay order. The prime minister asked the LHC chief justice to take up this case at the earliest. HAFIZ SAEED CASE: The LHC on Monday ordered transfer of the case against defunct Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed from a Gujranwala to Lahore anti-terrorism court. His counsel told the court that his client was lodged at Lahore but was taken to Gujranwala for every hearing. He said the security situation at the Gujranwala court was not good and thus the case should be transferred to Lahore. The state counsel said he has no objection to the petition.