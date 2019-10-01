Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik , has taken a notice of the illegal private hostels operating in Islamabad and sought a detailed report from the local administration.

The senator has sought about their registration, operations and security from chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The notice issued on Monday from the Senate Secretariat states that Senator Malik has taken serious notice on the complaints of many parents of students that various private girls’ hostels were operating in ICT claiming falsely to have been officially attached and registered with different private universities of the city.

It states that it has come to notice of the committee that most of these private girls’ hostels were situated within the vicinities of the private universities ignoring prerequisite their rules and regulation

All concerned have been asked to submit report containing answers to following questions and details to the committee

Senator Rehman Malik asked the total numbers of private universities functioning in ICT, with dates of permission granted to them to function as well as details of their faculties.