Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rizwan Ali won the Physically Challenged category of the First Special Persons Badminton Championship 2019 here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Both Rizwan and Zeeshan displayed quality skills and fight for each and every point but Rizwan won the final 2-1. Zeeshan took the first game 21-17 while Rizwan bounced back to win the second 21-19 and went onto take third game 21-18 to land the title. In the girls’ Physically Challenged category final, Mahnoor beat Iqra 2-1. In ID category final, Jahanzaib beat thrashed Mohsin 2-0. Sohail won the deaf category final after defeating Awais 2-0, while Faheem won the wheel chair category after beating Faisal 2-1.