SIALKOT - All private and government hospitals in Sialkot will remain closed for two hours (from 10am to 12noon) on Tuesday (today) to observe a token strike against the attack on a private hospital by a mob.

Call for the strike has been given by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to lodge protest against the attack on a private hospital by a mob, protesting against the death of a young patient during a nose surgery. The heirs of the deceased youth alleged that their beloved son died of anaesthesia overdose during a nose surgery a week ago. President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab Dr Syed Masoodul Syed announced the daylong strike by all the private and government hospitals in Sialkot here. He said all the private and government would remain closed today (Tuesday). He added that however, the emergency departments at both the teaching hospitals namely Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial teaching Hospital Sialkot and Govt. Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot will remain open for emergency patients.