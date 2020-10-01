Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the British government could be approached to bring back former PM Nawaz Sharif from London.

“I am sure, Nawaz Sharif health is much better and if he is okay, he must come back. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if Nawaz Sharif did not come back he would be called back and British Government would be contacted for this purpose”, she said while sharing details of achievements of the present regime in health sector during the last two years.

The Minister was flanked by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired) Usman Younis and Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Silwat Saeed.

“So far no report of platelets of Nawaz Sharif has been received. Nawaz Sharif expressed full satisfaction on his treatment and we offered him services for cardiac treatment but he preferred his own physician.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was updated regularly about the situation of Nawaz Sharif who had promised to come back after his treatment from abroad and he reneged from his promise later”, Dr Yasmin said.

She said it was very important to present the two years performance of the health department. She said the Corona Pandemic brought the economies of developed countries to its knees.

She said the United States, Mexico, Brazil Western Europe and India are still struggling to face the Corona Pandemic. Over one million people have lost their lives to the Pandemic worldwide.