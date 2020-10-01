Share:

ISLAMABAD-Three overhead pedestrian bridges in Islamabad are being constructed at a fast pace.

In this connection, civil work for construction of these bridges is being completed swiftly. Instructions have been issued to complete the civil work at earliest so that erection work on these bridges is started.

In order to facilitate pedestrians, these bridges are being constructed on Srinagar Highway near Weekly Bazaar, Faisal Avenue G-7/2/ G-8, near PIMS hospital and 3rd bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate F-9 Park opposite to Sector G-9/2. In this context, 70% civil work for pedestrian bridge being constructed at Faisal Avenue G-7/2/ G-8 near PIMS hospital has been completed while 60% and 50% civil work for pedestrian bridges being constructed at Srinagar Highway near Weekly Bazaar and at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate F-9 Park opposite Sector G-9/2 respectively has also been completed.

CDA had assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila. In this context, structures of the bridges have been completed at HMC which will be transported to these sites soon after completion of civil work. Installation of these three pedestrian bridges will be completed with the cost Rs135 million. Pedestrian bridge at Srinagar Highway near Weekly Sunday Bazaar will be constructed at a cost of Rs51.94 million, pedestrian bridge Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate will be constructed at a cost Rs40.12 million while pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital will be constructed /installed at a cost of Rs42.93 million. In order to avert accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the city, incumbent management of the authority included the construction/installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities.

These pedestrian bridges will not only facilitate the pedestrian crossing at these points particularly but will also reduce road accidents at these avenues in addition to ensure smooth traffic flow in the areas.