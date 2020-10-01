Share:

ATTOCK- Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasised upon all the heads of the educational institutes to follow Coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit to avoid its spread. He said this during his surprise visit to different schools. He was accompanied by CEO Education Attock Dr Javed Iqbal Awan. DC said that it was our national obligation to keep ourselves and the students safe from Coronavirus and its only solution is to follow SOPs. He said no lenient view will be taken and those violating SOPs will be held responsible and action against them will be taken as per the rules. DC expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made in schools and appreciated the efforts of the CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal in this context. DC also directed all education officers to keep paying surprise visits to schools to ensure strict compliance of the SOPs. On the other hand, as per the survey carried out by a group of journalists, the attendance of the students in schools was found thin but the SOPs were being followed strictly. Meanwhile, on 1st October, DC Attock will hold open court in Tehsil Council Hall Attock while all assistant commissioners will hold open courts in their respective tehsils.