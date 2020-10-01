Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allowed setting up area development projects for constructing commercial plazas on pieces of land measuring 24 kanals or more located on 60 feet wide roads besides permitting amalgamation of a piece of land equal in size and adjacent to an existing business. LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran informed on Wednesday. He said that under these regulations, size of a plot, width of road and other criteria have been fixed for starting new business.

He told that prescribed width of roads in the districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib for various businesses has been reduced under these regulations for convenience of business community.

Implementation of land use regulations for starting new ventures will facilitate business and create new employment opportunities for the people, he observed.