Share:

ISLAMABAD - Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff, paid a farewell call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the COAS thanked the outgoing Naval Chief for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Naval Chief was presented guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Admiral Abbasi is going to retire on 7 October 2020.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday met with veterans of the first PMA Long Course at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa meets veterans of 1st PMA Long Course

On the occasion, the COAS acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of the senior officers as leaders. The visiting officers shared their thoughts about the prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan in general and Pakistan Armed Forces in particular, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Also, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as praying for the departed soul.