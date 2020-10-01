Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday blasted India as an Indian court acquitted Babri Masjid attackers.

Reacting strongly on the Indian court judgment, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Hindutva-inspired Indian judiciary has miserably failed to deliver the justice again.

He said if there was a semblance of justice in the so-called largest democracy, the individuals, who had boasted of the criminal act publicly, could not have been set free.

Chaudhri said this was yet another manifestation of the pliant judiciary under the extremist BJP-RSS regime in which extremist Hindutva ideology takes precedence over all principles of justice and international norms.

He said a wrong direction was earlier set by the Indian Supreme Court’s partisan verdict last year by handing over the Babri Masjid premises for building of Ram Mandir to the very Hindu parties which had demolished the historic mosque.

The spokesperson said these reprehensible developments with state complicity, coupled with RSS-BJP’s deep-rooted hatred against minorities, particularly Muslims, point to India’s fast descent into a Hindu Rashtra, where minorities have been relegated as second class citizens. He said wilful targeting of Muslims is rampant in today’s India.

He said the BJP-RSS anti-Muslim agenda was most visible in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which remains under continued military siege and the BJP continues to implement its sinister policies to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Chaudhri said the RSS-BJP regime and the Sangh Parivar were responsible for the continued desecration and demolition of mosques in India in an organized manner as they did during the Gujarat massacre of 2002 and Delhi pogrom in 2020.

He lamented the attacks by Hindu zealots on places of worship of Muslims have continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emboldened by the flawed Ayodhya verdict, Hindu zealots supported by their RSS-patrons in power, are now seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid located next to Krishna Temple in Mathura as well as to give ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land to the Krishna Temple complex.

He said: “Pakistan urges the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship and other Islamic sites on which the Hindu extremists and zealots have laid claims.”

The spokesperson said the world community, the United Nations and relevant international organizations were expected to play their role in safeguarding the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist Hindutva regime and ensure protection of religious rights of minorities in India.