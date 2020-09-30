Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Wednesday met with PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik at Islamabad.

During the meeting, the revival and promotion of the national game and hockey affairs were discussed with resumption of the partnership between the PHF and the PIA and the restoration of the PHF-PIA relationship in the past, said PHF spokesman here on Wednesday.

The PHF chief briefly threw light on the measures being taken for the revival of the game to regain lost glory. Appreciating the valuable services rendered by PIA for Pakistan hockey, Brig Khalid said: “PIA has always played a significant role in the overall development of hockey and I hope it will extend similar help and cooperation by joining hands with the PHF to put hockey back at the road of progress. “PIA played a vital role in helping the national game to establish the country’s worldwide supremacy in the past and we look forward to it help to contribute in a national duty,” said the PHF chief.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik acknowledged the efforts of the PHF for the uplift of the game and assured his organisation’s cooperation in this regard. “We will try to solve all the problems of the PHF as it is our national game,” he added.