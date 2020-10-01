Share:

KARACHI - Secretary Social Welfare department Sindh, Dr Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh said that Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014 (SSCWA-2014) would be implemented in letter and spirit as senior citizens could get the maximum benefits in the province.

“The rules of business of this law are under process and will be approved soon and will be sent to officials so that they can facilitate the senior citizens accordingly”, the secretary said.

He expressed these views while addressing the workshop organised by Social Welfare Department and Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with collaboration of HelpAge International at a local hotel.

In the past, the laws were passed but they were rarely implemented in letter & spirit for some reasons or other and now we would not let it happen this time, he said while assuring the senior citizens for implementation. It was a lengthy exercise for making the law and its rules of business, but we could do this easily because of committed officials and other supporting organisations, the secretary claimed. It was right of senior citizens whatever we had done and we would keep working for them, he said directing the officials to implement the law for welfare of senior citizens.

Focal Person Social Welfare Department, Imdad Channa said that under this law, the shelter homes would be established in the each district of province.

“The funds have been earmarked for this purpose and one shelter home for senior citizens in Karachi has been established. We are working to construct other shelter homes in other districts of the province”, Imdad Channa said.

Separate wards in hospitals and separate counters in Banks for senior citizens would be established under this new law, he said adding the senior citizens would avail 50% discounts on bus fare, hospitals and medical stores. Technical coordinator HelpAge International, Syed sajad Hussain Shah said the workshop was organised to create awareness about “Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014 (SSCWA-2014)” and how to implement its related laws for the welfare of senior citizens in the province.

In addition, the planning would be made to celebrate the International Day of Older people on October 01, 2020 (today) at each social welfare district office in Sindh province, he added.

The workshop was attended by district social welfare officers and other officials from social welfare department from Sindh province.