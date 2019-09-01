Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has declared it mandatory to plant at least two trees for construction of a new house.

Hearing a petition related to environmental pollution in the country, the LHC remarked that in case of non-compliance, no-objection certificate of such housing societies and factories will be cancelled.

In its 78-page detailed judgement, the court directed the authorities to impose heavy fines on those involved in cutting trees and directed all departments to issue annual reports on tree plantation.

Trees would be planted in educational institutions, hospitals, parking areas and public places, reads the judgement. The court also praised the current government for its tree plantation drive in the country.