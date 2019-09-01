Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that he was proud of officers and soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of the nation.

He said this during his visit to the Lahore Corps Headquarters and Pakistan Rangers Punjab on Saturday where he was briefed on border situation and operational preparedness.

A tweet by Director General ISPR quoted the Army Chief as having told the officers and soldiers that the counter-terror operations have made Pakistan Army battle-hardened.

The Army Chief said that he was proud of the force. “I am proud of my officers & soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of the nation. We stay steadfast,” the tweet quoted the COAS as having said during the visit.

This was Army Chief’s third visit to a corps headquarters in as many days.

On Friday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Gujranwala Corps Headquarters, where he was apprised on the state of operational preparedness of the troops. Earlier on Thursday, the Army Chief visited the formation of Strike Corps, where he was briefed on Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness in case of any misadventure launched by the enemy.