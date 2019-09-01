Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister's address to Islamic Society of North America is a message to the Muslim world to wake up and break its silence over human rights abuses of oppressed Kashmiris.

Speaking on telephone with a radio program on Sunday, he said the address was effective and timely in the current milieu.

He said in his address the Prime Minister presented a comparative overview of Europe's Nazism and Hindu fascist ideology of RSS which is dominating Modi's India. He drew the attention of Europe towards the fact that how destruction was caused by this racist ideology which is again being resonated in India now. The Prime Minister warned that if this thinking is not stopped or put in check, it will lead to destruction in South Asia. This thinking has put millions of Kashmiris put under lock down and their basic rights usurped.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the forum addressed by the Prime Minister had representatives from all Muslim nations. He said the Prime Minister in his address made it clear that if OIC does not act vibrantly, it will force Muslims to lose faith on this organization.

He said Muslims are facing worst atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where they have even been denied to perform Juma and Eid prayers and performing their religious obligations.