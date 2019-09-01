Share:

LAHORE - Paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri women during the seven decades long struggle against the Indian occupation of Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has asked Pakistani women to extend their full support to the Kashmir cause.

“No movement can succeed without women’s participation,” said Senator Siraj while addressing JI Women Shura on Saturday. He said Pakistani women could play a vital role in creating awareness about Kashmir cause. They should knock every door and inform the elders, housewives, children about the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan, he added.

“Our Kashmiri mothers, daughters and sisters have long been struggling against Indian repression. Their share in freedom movement is not less than Kashmiri men,” he said.

The JI chief informed the participants about the sacrifices rendered by women in Pakistan Movement and said Kashmiri women were following in the footsteps of those great ladies and time has come that they should have fruit of their efforts.

Uprising them of the trap laid down by Western NGOs to damage Islamic identity of Pakistan, Siraj asked women to get ready to deal with the challenge.

“Expose the Western agenda and so-called liberals at every front with wisdom and logic,” he said.

He expressed concern over reports about food and medicines shortage in IOK. He called for urgent support of besieged people. Siraj said the Kashmir situation is getting worst with everyday passing day but the world is acting as a silent spectator.

JI Women Chapter Secretary General Durdana Siddiqui also addressed the event.