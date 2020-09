Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday fixed date for indictments of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed in the mega money laundering case.

AC Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing of the case and summoned the accused on September 9 for indictments.

The court approved Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur's petitions seeking exemption from hearing and adjourned the case till September 9.